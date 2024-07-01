Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 31.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SYTA opened at $0.80 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.