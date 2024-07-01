Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 31.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Siyata Mobile Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SYTA opened at $0.80 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
