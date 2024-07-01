Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.0 days.
Sixt Price Performance
Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $70.19 during trading hours on Friday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70.
About Sixt
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sixt
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.