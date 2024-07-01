Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.0 days.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $70.19 during trading hours on Friday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

