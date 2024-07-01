Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

