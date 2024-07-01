Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Simulations Plus has set its FY24 guidance at $0.66-0.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $971.91 million, a PE ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. William Blair started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

