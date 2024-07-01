Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,373 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 128,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. 6,817,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

