Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.