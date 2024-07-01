Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.5% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 699,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,861,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IXN traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

