Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 5,805,050 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

