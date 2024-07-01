Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,440.0 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Signify has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.
About Signify
