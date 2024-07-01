Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,440.0 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Signify has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

