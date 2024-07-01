SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMA
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.