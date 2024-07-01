SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMA

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. 89,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.88. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.