SIG (LON:SHI) Given New GBX 24.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SIG (LON:SHI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 27.10 ($0.34) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SIG from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG
SIG Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). In related news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SIG Company Profile
SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIG
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.