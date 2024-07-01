SIG (LON:SHI) Given New GBX 24.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SIG (LON:SHI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 27.10 ($0.34) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SIG from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get SIG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

SIG Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £288.84 million, a P/E ratio of -622.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.68. SIG has a one year low of GBX 20.65 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 39.36 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). In related news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.