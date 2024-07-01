Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.62.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

