Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Drops By 31.0%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,507,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 5,081,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,691.7 days.

Yamaha Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

