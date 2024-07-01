Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 42.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DGRS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 99,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
