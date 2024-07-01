Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 42.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 99,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

