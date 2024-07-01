Short Interest in VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Increases By 35.8%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,369.0 days.

VusionGroup Price Performance

SRBEF stock remained flat at $158.40 during midday trading on Friday. VusionGroup has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79.

VusionGroup Company Profile

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

