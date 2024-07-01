Short Interest in VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Increases By 35.8%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,369.0 days.
VusionGroup Price Performance
SRBEF stock remained flat at $158.40 during midday trading on Friday. VusionGroup has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79.
VusionGroup Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VusionGroup
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for VusionGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VusionGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.