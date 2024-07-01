Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declines By 27.6%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.
About Suncorp Group
