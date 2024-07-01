Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declines By 27.6%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.