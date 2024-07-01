Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Grows By 21.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
Shares of STLJF traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $65.50.
About Stella-Jones
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stella-Jones
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.