Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Declines By 27.7%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.90.
About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
