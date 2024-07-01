Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Grows By 24.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,905,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 28,138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116,350.7 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $4.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

