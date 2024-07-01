Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Grows By 24.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,905,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 28,138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116,350.7 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $4.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.
Snam Company Profile
