Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Expands By 31.6%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMGZY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

