Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Expands By 65.8%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SMCE stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 44,195,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,044,092. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

