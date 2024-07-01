Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Expands By 65.8%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of SMCE stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 44,195,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,044,092. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
SMC Entertainment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SMC Entertainment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.