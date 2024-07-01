Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Drops By 17.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 926,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,912.0 days.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.