Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Rises By 69.6%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

FEPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 132,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,592. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.21%.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.