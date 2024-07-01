Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Drops By 17.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Li-Cycle

In other Li-Cycle news, Director Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $221,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $46,226. Company insiders own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 590,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 149.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 238,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.53. 2,830,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,244.97% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.