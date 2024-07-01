Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Decreases By 42.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 115,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,985. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCW. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

