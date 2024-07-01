Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Decreases By 31.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSMV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
