Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Decreases By 31.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

