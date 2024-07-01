Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases By 12.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSJT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 87,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,798. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

