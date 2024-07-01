Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Increases By 45.4%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

HBCP traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,896. The company has a market cap of $318.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

