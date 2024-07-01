Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Drops By 19.6%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,488,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 394,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

