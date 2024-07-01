Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Expands By 72.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.89.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
