Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Expands By 72.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

