Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Decreases By 28.5%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ENZN stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
