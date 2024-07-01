Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Decreases By 28.5%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENZN stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

