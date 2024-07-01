Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Declines By 13.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of DLTNF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.