Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Declines By 13.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of DLTNF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
