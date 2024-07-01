Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Declines By 15.7%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 974,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.6 days.
Shares of DAIUF traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.81. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Daifuku has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.10.
