Short Interest in Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Rises By 21.8%

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Collective Audience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAUD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Collective Audience has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collective Audience

In other Collective Audience news, major shareholder Abri Ventures I, Llc sold 600,000 shares of Collective Audience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Collective Audience Company Profile

