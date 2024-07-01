Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Drops By 33.3%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

China National Building Material stock remained flat at $17.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

