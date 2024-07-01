Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Increases By 12.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 558,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 39.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,501,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.

