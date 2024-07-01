Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Increases By 20.1%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookline Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp Price Performance
Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 935,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,485. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookline Bancorp
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.