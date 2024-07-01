Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Drops By 23.8%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bit Origin Stock Down 45.9 %

NASDAQ BTOG traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,531. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

