Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Declines By 22.6%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Berry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRY

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $497.03 million, a P/E ratio of 646.00 and a beta of 1.74. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 121,769 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Berry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Berry by 2,942.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Berry by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.