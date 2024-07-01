Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Rises By 46.2%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
