Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Rises By 46.2%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

