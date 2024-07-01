Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Rises By 46.5%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,997,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 2,045,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,970.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SKUFF remained flat at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

