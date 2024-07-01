Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Rises By 46.5%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,997,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 2,045,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,970.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKUFF remained flat at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
