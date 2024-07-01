Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 632,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SHJBF stock remained flat at C$1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.06.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

