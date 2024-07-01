Seneca House Advisors Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Seneca House Advisors decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IDXX traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.20. 863,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,518. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

