Seneca House Advisors Sells 17,412 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors owned 0.10% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JEMA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.18. 139,117 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

