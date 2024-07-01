Seneca House Advisors Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,107 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for about 3.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,481,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,594,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

