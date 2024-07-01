Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.87. 720,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,919. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.