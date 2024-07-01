Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 128,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 129,690 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.57.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $768.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

