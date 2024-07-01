Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Increased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,972,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

