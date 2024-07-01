Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SBOEF remained flat at $49.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

