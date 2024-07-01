SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in June

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.9 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

SBFFF stock remained flat at $15.07 during midday trading on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

