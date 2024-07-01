SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in June

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.9 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
SBFFF stock remained flat at $15.07 during midday trading on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
